Leaders at Nottinghamshire County Council issue cross-party statement on Ukraine

Coun Ben Bradley MP (Con), the council leader, Coun Kate Foale (Lab), Labour group leader and Coun Jason Zadrozny (Ash Ind), Independents Alliance leader, were speaking following Russian troops’ invasion of Ukraine earlier today.The three party leaders said: "On behalf of Nottinghamshire County Council, elected members unanimously condemn the actions of Vladimir Putin and the Russian Government and express our horror at the disregard for human life, national sovereignty, and the international rule of law.

"This council stands with the people of Ukraine and their friends and relatives living in Nottinghamshire. This is an unprovoked attack on a sovereign nation by a rogue state. The people that will suffer the most will be civilians on both sides.

"We express our unity and support for the democratically elected Government and the people of Ukraine and call on the UK Government and its NATO allies to offer the maximum possible support, humanitarian aid and military support for the Ukrainian people."