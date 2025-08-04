LGR: Have your say on the future of local government in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire

People across Nottingham and Nottinghamshire are being invited to share their views on the future of local government.

A survey is underway which aims to gather public feedback on what matters most to local people and organisations, to help shape new authorities’ priorities.

The six-week survey is being led jointly by all nine councils in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire.

The decision to launch a local government reorganisation (LGR) process was taken by central Government, who wrote to local authorities in February formally asking them to submit proposals to create new structures of ‘unitary authorities’ – which is a single tier of local government responsible for all local services in an area.

The aim is to create more efficient and effective local government, potentially leading to streamlined services and cost savings.

Currently, council services in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire are delivered differently, depending on where you live.

In Nottinghamshire local services are currently delivered under what is known as a ‘two-tier’ council structure.

Nottinghamshire Council oversees county-wide services such as social care, education, and road maintenance, whilst several smaller district and borough councils are responsible for more localised services, including waste collection, and leisure centres.

Nottingham City Council, meanwhile, operates as a ‘unitary authority’, meaning it provides all council services within the city of Nottingham.

Under LGR, all nine existing local authorities would be abolished, to create new unitary councils with a higher population of residents.

It is being proposed that two new unitary councils should be created for Nottingham and Nottinghamshire to replace the current nine.

Two core options are currently being considered:

1. A new unitary authority combining Nottingham, Broxtowe, and Gedling, with a second new unitary authority for the rest of Nottinghamshire; Mansfield, Ashfield, Newark & Sherwood, Bassetlaw and Rushcliffe – this is known as 1b.

2. A new unitary authority combining Nottingham, Broxtowe, and Rushcliffe, with a second new unitary authority for the rest of Nottinghamshire; Mansfield, Ashfield, Newark and Sherwood, Bassetlaw and Gedling – this is known as 1e.

Gedling councillors last week said they favoured option 1e for their authority.

An option was also put forward last month that would see the city council expand to take in the towns of West Bridgford, Beeston, Hucknall, Arnold and Carlton.

And while this is not an option in this consultation, no final decision has been made on any single option and some councils could still explore additional proposals alongside the two core options currently being considered.

Nottingham City Council is one of those councils and is currently working up a boundary review option.

This looks at the current boundaries, the communities within them and the services they access to see if they work well or whether new boundaries may work better.

As a result, the new Hucknall, Arnold, West Bridgford, Carlton and Beeston option could yet come back into play.

A spokesperson for the nine councils said: “This is an important opportunity for local people to help shape the future of local government in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire.

“We are taking a single approach to engagement to ensure we capture a consistent and representative view on what is the biggest shake-up of local government in over 50 years.

“We want to understand what matters most to people and ensure that any future changes reflect the needs and priorities of our communities. We encourage everyone to take a few minutes to complete the survey and have their say.”

The views of people shared in this survey will feed into the development of final proposals, which must be submitted to Government by November 28.

The Government will then review proposals before making a final decision on the LGR option for Nottingham and Nottinghamshire – as well as other council areas across England – in the summer of 2026.

The survey will be open until 11pm on Sunday, September 14 and offers anyone with an interest in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire, from residents to businesses, the opportunity to learn more about LGR and share their views.

You can access the survey online by visiting lgrnotts.org