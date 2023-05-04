All 35 seats on Ashfield Council are up for grabs.

Last time out, the Ashfield Independents won 30 for a huge majority and they will be keen to defend as many of them as they can.

But it was Hucknall where there was diversity among the results with the Ashfield Independents claiming five of the town’s 10 seats, in the Hucknall North and Hucknall Central wards, while the Conservatives took the three Hucknall West seats and Labour both Hucknall South seats.

Voters go to the polls in the local elections today. Photo: Getty Images

As well as Ashfield, votes will also be cast for Nottingham City Council and Gedling Council, as well as councils such as Mansfield, Bassetlaw and Newark & Sherwood.

The last Nottingham City elections were dominated by Labour, who won 50 out of 55 seats.

Their successes included the six seats in the Bulwell and Bulwell Forest wards.

In Gedling, Labour won in 2019, taking 29 of the 41 seats, including Bestwood St Albans ward, while the Conservatives aim to hold their three seats in Newstead Abbey ward.

Full details of candidates in all Dispatch district wards:

ASHFIELD COUNCIL

Annesley & Kirkby Woodhouse (two seats)

Jamie Bell, of Erewash Street, Kirkby – AI;

Simon Bishop, of Salmon Lane, Annesley Woodhouse – Lab;

Donna Gilbert, of Lime Tree Avenue, Kirkby – Lab;

Anthony Hunt, address in Ashfield area – TUSC;

Rachel Madden, of Derby Road, Kirkby – AI;

Richard Portas, address in Ashfield area – Con;

Dale Saddington, address in Ashfield area – Con.

Hucknall Central (two)

Ria Cash, of Duke Street, Hucknall – Lab;

James Harvey, address in Ashfield area – LD;

Jamie McPherson, of St Marys Way, Hucknall – Con;

Nick Parvin, of Derbyshire Lane, Hucknall – AIH;

Lee Waters, of Morven Avenue, Hucknall – AIH;

John Wilkinson, address in Ashfield area – Lab.

Hucknall North (three)

Patrick Ayres, of Vine Terrace, Hucknall – Lab;

Anna Ellis, address in Ashfield area – AIH;

Martin Hows, of Roman Crescent, Hucknall – LD;

Gordon Mann, of Belvoir Street, Hucknall – AIH;

Kevin Stevenson, address in Ashfield area – LD;

David Warwick, of Derbyshire Lane, Hucknall – Lab;

John Wilmott, of Carlingford Road, Hucknall – AIH;

Lewis Wright, of South Street, Hucknall – Con;

Steve Wright, of Eric Avenue, Hucknall – Con.

Hucknall South (two)

Stuart Bell, of Long Hill Rise, Hucknall – Lab;

Oliver Hay, address in Ashfield area – AIH;

Trevor Locke, of Broomhill Road, Hucknall – AIH;

Dave Randall, of Bolingey Way, Hucknall – Con.

Hucknall West (three)

Ian Briggs, of Willow Avenue, Hucknall – AIH;

Paul Craddock, address in Ashfield area – AIH;

Jan Lees, address in Ashfield area – Con;

Andrew Meikle, address in Ashfield area – BP;

Kevin Rostance, of Rockwood Crescent, Hucknall Con;

Phil Rostance, of Nixon Rise, Hucknall – Con;

David Shaw, of Bolingey Way, Hucknall – AIH;

Richard Speight, of Coppice Close, Hucknall – Lab.

NOTTINGHAM CITY COUNCIL

Bulwell (three)

Matt Genn, of Beardall Street, Hucknall – LD;

Tony Horan, of Deptford Crescent, Bulwell – NIB;

Mohammad Jabarkhyl, address in Nottingham city – Con;

Maria Joannou, address in Nottingham city – Lab;

Aleksandra Kovacevic, address in Nottingham city – Con;

Ethan Radford, of Bancroft Street, Bulwell – Lab;

Michael Savage, address in Nottingham city – Lab.

Bulwell Forest (three)

Ebun Adejuyigbe, address in Nottingham city – Con;

Samuel Awolola, of Crowthorne Close, Rise Park – NI;

Cheryl Barnard, of Abbotsbury Close, Nottingham – LabCo;

Darren Buckland, address in Nottingham city – Green;

Samuel Gardiner, of Greenwich Avenue, Nottingham - LabCo;

Caroline Kampila, address in Nottingham city – Con;

Sarita-Marie Rehman-Wall, of Brayton Crescent, Nottingham – LabCo;

Paul Ruane, address in Nottingham city – Con;

Pollyanna Sutherland, address in Nottingham city – NI;

Charlie Taylor, of Broomhill Road, Nottingham – TUSC.

GEDLING COUNCIL

Bestwood St Albans ward (two)

Josie Abbott, of Mapperley Orchard, Arnold – Con;

Rachael Ellis, of Walsingham Road, Woodthorpe – Lab;

Des Gibbons, of Redhill Road, Arnold – Lab;

Ray Poynter, of South View Road, Carlton – LD;

Katherine Randall, address in Gedling area – Con;

Patrick Shannon, address in Gedling area – LD;

Margret Vince, of Chestnut Grove, Arnold – Green.

Newstead Abbey (three)

Stuart Bestwick, of Regina Crescent, Ravenshead – Con;

Paul Bruch, of Abbey Road, Newstead Village – LD;

Sharon Butterworth, of Bourne Street, Netherfield – Lab;

Jim Heath, address in Gedling area – LD;

Cleon Nelson, of Ashe Close, Arnold – Lab;

Sue Pickering, of Regina Crescent, Ravenshead – Con;

Martin Smith, of Main Road, Ravenshead – Con;

John Sutherland, address in Gedling area – LD;

Carol Wright, of Swinton Rise, Ravenshead – Lab.

Key:

AI – Ashfield Independents working all-year round;

AIH – Ashfield Independents Putting Hucknall First;

BP – Breakthrough Party;

Con – Conservative Party;

Green – Green Party

Lab – Labour Party;

LabCo – Labour and Co-operative Party;

LD – Liberal Democrats;

