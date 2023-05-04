Local elections: Hucknall, Bulwell and Gedling voters head to the polls today
Today (Thursday) is the day voters in Hucknall and Bulwell join thousands of others across Nottinghamshire in voting in local elections.
All 35 seats on Ashfield Council are up for grabs.
Last time out, the Ashfield Independents won 30 for a huge majority and they will be keen to defend as many of them as they can.
Advertisement
Advertisement
But it was Hucknall where there was diversity among the results with the Ashfield Independents claiming five of the town’s 10 seats, in the Hucknall North and Hucknall Central wards, while the Conservatives took the three Hucknall West seats and Labour both Hucknall South seats.
As well as Ashfield, votes will also be cast for Nottingham City Council and Gedling Council, as well as councils such as Mansfield, Bassetlaw and Newark & Sherwood.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The last Nottingham City elections were dominated by Labour, who won 50 out of 55 seats.
Their successes included the six seats in the Bulwell and Bulwell Forest wards.
In Gedling, Labour won in 2019, taking 29 of the 41 seats, including Bestwood St Albans ward, while the Conservatives aim to hold their three seats in Newstead Abbey ward.
Full details of candidates in all Dispatch district wards:
Advertisement
Advertisement
ASHFIELD COUNCIL
Annesley & Kirkby Woodhouse (two seats)
Jamie Bell, of Erewash Street, Kirkby – AI;
Simon Bishop, of Salmon Lane, Annesley Woodhouse – Lab;
Advertisement
Advertisement
Donna Gilbert, of Lime Tree Avenue, Kirkby – Lab;
Anthony Hunt, address in Ashfield area – TUSC;
Rachel Madden, of Derby Road, Kirkby – AI;
Richard Portas, address in Ashfield area – Con;
Advertisement
Advertisement
Dale Saddington, address in Ashfield area – Con.
Hucknall Central (two)
Ria Cash, of Duke Street, Hucknall – Lab;
James Harvey, address in Ashfield area – LD;
Advertisement
Advertisement
Jamie McPherson, of St Marys Way, Hucknall – Con;
Nick Parvin, of Derbyshire Lane, Hucknall – AIH;
Lee Waters, of Morven Avenue, Hucknall – AIH;
John Wilkinson, address in Ashfield area – Lab.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Hucknall North (three)
Patrick Ayres, of Vine Terrace, Hucknall – Lab;
Anna Ellis, address in Ashfield area – AIH;
Martin Hows, of Roman Crescent, Hucknall – LD;
Advertisement
Advertisement
Gordon Mann, of Belvoir Street, Hucknall – AIH;
Kevin Stevenson, address in Ashfield area – LD;
David Warwick, of Derbyshire Lane, Hucknall – Lab;
John Wilmott, of Carlingford Road, Hucknall – AIH;
Advertisement
Advertisement
Lewis Wright, of South Street, Hucknall – Con;
Steve Wright, of Eric Avenue, Hucknall – Con.
Hucknall South (two)
Stuart Bell, of Long Hill Rise, Hucknall – Lab;
Advertisement
Advertisement
Oliver Hay, address in Ashfield area – AIH;
Trevor Locke, of Broomhill Road, Hucknall – AIH;
Dave Randall, of Bolingey Way, Hucknall – Con.
Hucknall West (three)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ian Briggs, of Willow Avenue, Hucknall – AIH;
Paul Craddock, address in Ashfield area – AIH;
Jan Lees, address in Ashfield area – Con;
Andrew Meikle, address in Ashfield area – BP;
Advertisement
Advertisement
Kevin Rostance, of Rockwood Crescent, Hucknall Con;
Phil Rostance, of Nixon Rise, Hucknall – Con;
David Shaw, of Bolingey Way, Hucknall – AIH;
Richard Speight, of Coppice Close, Hucknall – Lab.
Advertisement
Advertisement
NOTTINGHAM CITY COUNCIL
Bulwell (three)
Matt Genn, of Beardall Street, Hucknall – LD;
Tony Horan, of Deptford Crescent, Bulwell – NIB;
Advertisement
Advertisement
Mohammad Jabarkhyl, address in Nottingham city – Con;
Maria Joannou, address in Nottingham city – Lab;
Aleksandra Kovacevic, address in Nottingham city – Con;
Ethan Radford, of Bancroft Street, Bulwell – Lab;
Advertisement
Advertisement
Michael Savage, address in Nottingham city – Lab.
Bulwell Forest (three)
Ebun Adejuyigbe, address in Nottingham city – Con;
Samuel Awolola, of Crowthorne Close, Rise Park – NI;
Advertisement
Advertisement
Cheryl Barnard, of Abbotsbury Close, Nottingham – LabCo;
Darren Buckland, address in Nottingham city – Green;
Samuel Gardiner, of Greenwich Avenue, Nottingham - LabCo;
Caroline Kampila, address in Nottingham city – Con;
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sarita-Marie Rehman-Wall, of Brayton Crescent, Nottingham – LabCo;
Paul Ruane, address in Nottingham city – Con;
Pollyanna Sutherland, address in Nottingham city – NI;
Charlie Taylor, of Broomhill Road, Nottingham – TUSC.
Advertisement
Advertisement
GEDLING COUNCIL
Bestwood St Albans ward (two)
Josie Abbott, of Mapperley Orchard, Arnold – Con;
Rachael Ellis, of Walsingham Road, Woodthorpe – Lab;
Advertisement
Advertisement
Des Gibbons, of Redhill Road, Arnold – Lab;
Ray Poynter, of South View Road, Carlton – LD;
Katherine Randall, address in Gedling area – Con;
Patrick Shannon, address in Gedling area – LD;
Advertisement
Advertisement
Margret Vince, of Chestnut Grove, Arnold – Green.
Newstead Abbey (three)
Stuart Bestwick, of Regina Crescent, Ravenshead – Con;
Paul Bruch, of Abbey Road, Newstead Village – LD;
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sharon Butterworth, of Bourne Street, Netherfield – Lab;
Jim Heath, address in Gedling area – LD;
Cleon Nelson, of Ashe Close, Arnold – Lab;
Sue Pickering, of Regina Crescent, Ravenshead – Con;
Advertisement
Advertisement
Martin Smith, of Main Road, Ravenshead – Con;
John Sutherland, address in Gedling area – LD;
Carol Wright, of Swinton Rise, Ravenshead – Lab.
Key:
Advertisement
Advertisement
AI – Ashfield Independents working all-year round;
AIH – Ashfield Independents Putting Hucknall First;
BP – Breakthrough Party;
Con – Conservative Party;
Advertisement
Advertisement
Green – Green Party
Lab – Labour Party;
LabCo – Labour and Co-operative Party;
LD – Liberal Democrats;
Advertisement
Advertisement
NI – Nottingham Independents