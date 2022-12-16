More council tax rises planned to fund Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service

Craig Parkin, chief fire officer, said the service is facing a £6 million deficit over the next six years and the first plans, intending to save £2 million, are currently out to public consultation.

Every Nottinghamshire taxpayer currently pays £84.57 per year towards Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, but there are plans for this to increase in the next financial year.

Advertisement

Money raised through total annual council tax bills is split out between local councils, the fire authority and the police and crime commissioner.

Craig Parkin, Nottinghamshire chief fire officer, says the service is facing a £6m deficit over the next six years

The issue was discussed during the fire authority meeting on December 16.

Papers predict that the ‘most likely case’ is a 2.95 per cent council tax increase will be approved, which would create around £826,000 in extra funding.

Advertisement

This would mean the taxpayer would pay £87.06 per year.

But the fire service say the ‘best case scenario’ would be a £5 increase to £89.57 a year, saving the service £1.695 million.

Advertisement

And the ‘worst case scenario’ would be a 1.95 per cent increase – the same as was implemented in 2022-23.

Other plans currently out for consultation involve cuts to some services which would see West Bridgford Fire Station have no crew on duty at all at night, and both London Road and Stockhill stations losing one fire engine each.

Advertisement

But in Ashfield, the fire service plans the return of 24-hour cover at the Kirkby-in-Ashfield station.

Council documents added: “Since the 2022-23 budget was approved there have been significant additional financial pressures on the service.

Advertisement

“Revised inflation and pay award assumptions during the autumn increased amount of required savings from the efficiency strategy.”

Becky Smeathers, treasurer to the fire authority, said the service is also expecting to receive its finance settlement from the Government in the coming days.

Advertisement

It comes after Nottingham City Council also proposed to hike its part of council tax by the highest permitted percentage of just below five per cent.