More than 150 people will be homeless in Ashfield this Christmas

More than 150 people in Ashfield will spend Christmas without a home, new estimates suggest.

Research by housing charity Shelter suggests 354,000 people in England are homeless, a 14 per cent jump from this time last year.

The charity said its figures are ‘the most comprehensive overview of recorded homelessness in England’.

In Ashfield, Shelter estimates 151 people will be homeless this Christmas, including 79 children.

The data includes rough sleepers, single people in hostels, and people living in temporary accommodation arranged either by themselves, by councils, or by social services.

In Ashfield, 147 people were in temporary accommodation arranged by the council as of July.

Meanwhile, the most recent data from autumn last year shows four people were sleeping rough.

Polly Neate, Shelter chief executive, said: “It’s unimaginable that 354,000 will spend this winter homeless – many of them forced to shiver on the wet streets or in a mouldy hostel room with their entire family.

"Across England, extortionate private rents combined with a dire lack of genuinely affordable social homes is trapping more and more people in homelessness.

"Parents are spending sleepless nights worrying about their children growing up in cramped and often damaging temporary accommodation, as weeks and months turn into years without somewhere secure for them to call home."

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government said the figures were ‘shocking’ and added: "No-one should have to spend Christmas without a home and this Government is taking urgent action to get us back on track to ending homelessness, including committing £1bn in funding to support homelessness services.”