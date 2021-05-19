MP welcomes Lego Hope statue to Hucknall
Hucknall MP Mark Spencer has welcomed a Lego statue of a suffragette to the town.
The statue, named Hope, will be housed in Mr Spencer’s constituency office in the town until the end of the month.
‘Hope’, was built by Parliament to mark 100 years after the first women gained the right to vote in Britain.
The statue is 1.7 metres tall and took three people 171 hours to build, using more than 30,000 Lego bricks.
She was named ‘Hope’ after a public competition run by Parliament.
Lego Hope is travelling the UK and is making a stop in Hucknall as one of the very few MP’s offices lucky enough to be able to host the statue.
Mr Spencer has written to, and invited, all schools to come and visit Lego Hope, and is actively encouraging any interested constituents to drop by.
To book a slot to see Lego Hope, please email [email protected]
Mr Spencer said: “It is fantastic to be able to host Lego Hope in the constituency.
“I hope that this exhibit gives people an opportunity to discover more about the Right to Vote in the UK, and the history behind our democracy
“It has been great to hear from a number of schools already who want to come along and see the statue and find out more about democracy in the UK.”