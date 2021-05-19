MP welcomes Lego Hope statue to Hucknall

The statue, named Hope, will be housed in Mr Spencer’s constituency office in the town until the end of the month.

‘Hope’, was built by Parliament to mark 100 years after the first women gained the right to vote in Britain.

The statue is 1.7 metres tall and took three people 171 hours to build, using more than 30,000 Lego bricks.

Hucknall MP Mark Spencer with the Lego Hope statue that will be on display in his office

She was named ‘Hope’ after a public competition run by Parliament.

Lego Hope is travelling the UK and is making a stop in Hucknall as one of the very few MP’s offices lucky enough to be able to host the statue.

Mr Spencer has written to, and invited, all schools to come and visit Lego Hope, and is actively encouraging any interested constituents to drop by.

To book a slot to see Lego Hope, please email [email protected]

Mr Spencer said: “It is fantastic to be able to host Lego Hope in the constituency.

“I hope that this exhibit gives people an opportunity to discover more about the Right to Vote in the UK, and the history behind our democracy