The new changing village uses new cubicles and lockers to create a fully accessible space that gives all users more privacy and groups and families more spaces to change together.

Along with cubicles to accommodate families and individuals, the upgrade also includes new lockers, sinks and hair drying facilities.

New communal and individual showers will be open next month.

Council leader Coun Jason Zadrozny and Lorenzo Clarke of Everyone Active at the newly-opened changing village at Hucknall Leisure Centre

The completion of the new changing village follows on from the opening of the new state-of-the-art gym, group cycling studio and relaxation rooms, updates to reception and the addition of a café.

It is also part of a £20 million overall investment in leisure facilities in the district by Ashfield District Council.

Coun Jason Zadrozny, council leader, said: “The changing village is a fantastic addition to Hucknall Leisure Centre and provides an accessible space for everyone that uses the centre.

"If you’ve yet to visit then I encourage all residents to come down and see the improvements.

“This is not the end of the improvements at Hucknall, the planning application is now in for a second swimming pool with work due to start later this year.”

Lorenzo Clark, contract manager as Everyone Active, who run the council’s leisure facilities, added: “We are confident people across the local community are going to love the new changing village.