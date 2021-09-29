New council powers to tackle Hucknall car cruisers come into force this week

Ashfield District Council’s new extended and varied Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) comes into force on Friday, October 1 and lasts for three years.

The new order gives the council powers to tackle issues such as anti-social behaviour and dog control.

But the new PSPO also now includes additional powers to tackle car cruising in Hucknall, notably around junction 27 of the M1.

The new powers will allow the council to clamp down car cruiser meets that happen around junction 27 of the M1 at Hucknall. Photo: Google

Police already patrol the area regularly each weekend, as well as other known hotspots such as car park at the town’s Tesco store.

But this new PSPO also prohibits car cruising on land at junction 27.

The order prohibits driving at excessive speed, aggressive acceleration, stunts such as drifting or wheel spins, the playing of load music, driving in convoy, sounding horns and congregating to spectate.

Coun Helen-Ann Smith (Ash Ind), cabinet member for community safety and crime reduction, said: “The car cruising restriction has proved successful in the past three years at tackling car cruising and associated behaviours and we will continue to review our orders to ensure we have additional powers to tackle these types of problems.

"Car cruising is dangerous, not just for those involved but members of the public using the roads safely.

"The PSPO acts as a warning to those that think its okay to act in this anti-social way and fixed penalty notices will be issued to those caught.

“As a council we pride ourselves on listening to residents and finding solutions to issues that negatively impact peoples’ lives.