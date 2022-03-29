New electric buses coming to Nottingham after council wins £15m in funding

Nottingham will receive £15 million towards the cost of 78 brand new buses and electric charging infrastructure.

The new buses will see the full electrification of NCT’s single deck bus fleet at its Trent Bridge Garage, replacing all of NCT’s existing single-deck fleet.

Posting on NCT’s website, David Astill, NCT managing director, said: “The electrification of our bus fleet is not a commercial proposition without this significant ZEBRA funding. This will now help us to progress our ambitious plans to become one of the UK’s first carbon neutral bus operators. Our thanks to Nottingham City Council, who played an important part in developing our successful bid.”

Coun Rosemary Healy (Lab), NCT’s portfolio holder for transport, added: “It’s fantastic news that we have received this funding to expand our city’s green bus fleet.

"Nottingham is leading the way with our green buses – we already have 120 biogas and 29 electric buses in our city and 78 new electric buses will be a welcome sight.

"Greener buses help to reduce carbon emissions and improve air quality, which has a major impact on the health of our citizens and the planet.

"Plus, newer buses offer a more comfortable journey for passengers too.