New virtual employment hub launched to help Hucknall residents and businesses

Nottinghamshire Opportunities aims to be the go-to-place to explore local career opportunities and provides a platform for people to search for jobs, training courses, and apprenticeship opportunities.

Funded by Nottinghamshire County Council in partnership with careers guidance service Futures, the portal will ultimately improve access to training and employment – matching an individual’s skills and training with job opportunities.

Coun Keith Girling (Con), chairman of the county council’s economic development and asset management committee, said the online portal would provide much-needed support for job seekers and employers.

The new employment hub will help job seekers and employers find each other more easily

He said: “Our goal is to remove employability barriers and provide access to better and more rewarding jobs that allow individuals to progress in their careers and fulfil their potential.

“We have lived through some of the most challenging and difficult times in living memory because of the pandemic, which means the launch of a platform such as Nottinghamshire Opportunities is more important than ever as residents look to find employment or upskill.

“It will also be a very useful tool for employers in our county who are looking to recruit local talent to join their teams as they continue to recover from the impact of the various lockdowns in the past two years.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing how Nottinghamshire Opportunities supports and links people to advice to help them build the right career path, whether they’re a student wanting an apprenticeship in a particular industry or have recently been made redundant and want to explore different job options – we’ll be here to support them every step of the way.”

Paul Price-Hazlehurst, Futures chief executive, said he was delighted his organisation was playing a ‘critical role’ in delivering a ‘fantastic’ initiative.

He continued: “Nottinghamshire Opportunities portal has everything you need to help build a career.

“Futures is delighted to part of this fantastic initiative by the council.

“The landscape of careers, employment and skills provision is complex, but there’s lots of support out there for employers, young people, and jobseekers.

“Nottinghamshire Opportunities can really help overcome that complexity and we at Futures are delighted to be playing a critical role in the delivery of this new service.”

The virtual hub also provides an opportunity for job seekers to try out a bespoke skills toolkit, which offers free digital courses to help individuals to progress in work and boost their job prospects, as well as support packs for people facing redundancy.