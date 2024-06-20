Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The leader and deputy leader of Nottingham City Council say the next three years will be ‘make or break’ for the authority as it continues to face significant financial challenges.

The Labour-led council declared itself effectively bankrupt in November, and Government commissioners were later appointed to help run the authority.

In March, councillors reluctantly approved a budget which featured massive cuts to services and jobs.

While the council has managed to bring its 2023-24 budget gap down from £19.3m to £17.6m, it is still facing significant overspends in areas such as adult and children’s social care and homelessness support.

Members of the SOS protest group demonstrated outside the meeting beforehand. Photo: Submitted

In adult social care the overspend has risen to £8.5m due to costly external placements, while there is a £15m overspend in children’s social care.

Rising homelessness has further brought the overspend in this area to £2m.

The overall budget gap for the next three years is still estimated to be £172m.

During an executive board meeting on June 18 the council’s latest budget position was discussed.

Coun Neghat Khan (Lab), council leader, and deputy leader Coun Ethan Radford (Lab), both said hard decisions are ahead.

Coun Khan said: “This budget strategy makes for some difficult reading.

“It is a clear indication we still have work to do.

"My priority as leader is to fix this problem, transform this council and put financial stability at the heart of what we do.

“We cannot be complacent – we have Government commissioners and we cannot shy away from difficult decisions.

“These next few years will make or break Nottingham and we, as members, must take hard decisions to secure this council’s future.”

Coun Radford, who represents Bulwell, added: “£172m over three years is an incredible challenge.

“What we are going to have to do is fundamentally rethink the delivery of our services in such a way that means we are living within our means.

“We must reach a point by 2027 where this council achieves financial sustainability regardless of the colour of the party in Government.

“That will mean we have to question what we are involved in as an authority, the services we deliver, whether or not we should be involved in certain areas and whether we can vacate those areas and leave them in the private sector or voluntary sector.”

Councillors also said a council tax rise above and beyond the statutory limit of 4.99 per cent was being considered.

Coun Linda Woodings (Lab), executive member for finance, said: “We will try and do everything we can to try and avoid having to do this.

“It has happened with other councils under Government intervention, so it would be wrong to not be up front with people that this will be a possibility.

“But what we have promised is a substantial review of the council’s tax support scheme to mitigate rises in council tax, should that prove necessary.”

Protesters from the Save Our Services (SOS) campaign group again held a demonstration outside Loxley House, where the meeting was taking place.