The proposals would see the houses built on land off Common Lane.

Planning consultants working on behalf Nottingham-based Aldergate Property Group wrote to local councillors just hours before sending a leaflet out to hundreds of Hucknall residents outlining the proposals.

Coun Chris Baron says he will oppose proposals to build on the green belt at Misk Hills all the way

A public consultation is due to open on Monday, February 14 and run for two weeks.

Coun Baron (Con) who represents Hucknall West at Ashfield District Council, said: “It’s absolutely unbelieveable.

"The land was sold, I’m going to say about two months ago and now Aldergate Property Group have decided they want to build 130 houses on it.

"Well I’m sorry but when the application is put in – and it hasn’t been yet, it’s still at the consultation stage – but if and when it comes in, it will be called in and I will objecting to it all the way through.

"I’ve always objected to development on the green belt.

Coun Baron also blasted the planned access point for the proposed site which is only around 20 metres from The Common – one of the roads off Common Lane.

He continued: “That’s not acceptable, on highways grounds that’s a strong enough objection in its way.

He also highlighted that with the proposal being on green belt land, the final planning decision would have to be take by the Government and not Ashfield District Council.

He said: “ People who think they can just build on green belt site are mistaken, they automatically have to go to central Government for their permission, Ashfield District Council can’t approve any development on green belt sites, it has to go to central Government for clarification.

“And from that a Government housing minister must then identify whether there are any alternative sites.

“And in this case, there are alternative sites.