Nottingham City Council appoints Sajeeda Rose as its new chief executive

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sajeeda Rose has been selected as Nottingham City Council’s new chief executive.

Ms Rose had been the authority’s corporate director for growth and city development, where she was responsible for planning, transport, property, major developments and energy and carbon reduction.

Included in her major developments brief was the redevelopment of the former Broadmarsh Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Green Heart park area is now due to open in the summer, while the £10m Broadmarsh Car Park and Bus Station, and new Central Library, have already opened.

Sajeeda Rose is Nottingham City Council's new chief executive. Photo: Submitted

Ms Rose had been involved in numerous pivotal projects in the East Midlands prior to joining the council, including leading the successful bid for the East Midlands Freeport while sitting as the chief executive of the D2N2 Local Enterprise Partnership.

A spokesman for the council said: “Following an extensive recruitment and selection process, Sajeeda Rose has been appointed as Nottingham City Council’s new chief executive subject to formal approval at a meeting of full council on August 5.

Mel Barrett had been the previous chief executive before he announced his departure in May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He had been on a salary of just over £190,000 per year, following a pay rise in January.

Mr Barrett will now become the new chief executive of Metropolitan Thames Valley Housing (MTVH), which was founded in the 1950s to provide homes for the Windrush generation, of which his parents had been a part of.

The Labour-run city council said Mr Barrett has helped it face significant challenges, including the pandemic, ‘dealing with legacy issues which reduced the council’s financial resilience’ and, more recently, the appointment of commissioners.

Commissioners were appointed by the Government to help run the council months after it declared itself effectively bankrupt in November last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Barrett, upon announcing his departure, said: “The job is not yet done and we know that the pace of improvement will increase.