Nottingham £2 per night tourist tax expected to be put in place by 2026

A form of tourist tax on hotel stays in Nottingham is now expected to be introduced in January 2026 after the plan was delayed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In July last year, city councillors formally supported the plan to introduce a nightly £2 levy on providers of accommodation in the city.

Levies are typically added to customer’s bill, and it is anticipated it could help bring in an extra £1.7m a year to the city’s economy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Similar charges, often known as a ‘tourist tax’, are typical in European countries such as Spain, Germany, Belgium and France, as well as in Canada, but they are not currently permitted by law in the UK.

Nottingham is set to introduce a £2 tourist tax by next January. Photo: Submitted

But some UK cities, including Manchester, Liverpool and Bournemouth, have utilised a legal workaround to introduce a charge on visitors.

The workaround is achieved through the creation of an ‘Accommodation BID’, which has been proposed by the city’s Business Improvement District (BID) – called It’s In Nottingham.

BIDs are democratically elected, non-profit organisations made up of a collection of businesses in retail, hospitality and leisure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are set up to help encourage investment in and the growth of the local economy.

BIDs collect a levy from participating businesses, which it then reinvests into the city.

This currently brings in around £1.14m in investment every year.

The plan will allow It’s in Nottingham to introduce a separate levy on accommodation providers to bring in additional income to reinvest in the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members of the Nottingham BID were due to vote on the plans, with a ballot planned for September last year, and again in February this year.

However the Local Democracy Reporting Service has been told this was delayed.

An It’s In Nottingham spokesperson said: “In January 2025 a decision was made to delay the proposed Accommodation BID ballot date of February 2025.

“This will enable the shadow board to fully understand the economic landscape for the proposed term and to allow for further consultation on the proposal.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s In Nottingham is currently seeking to secure a new five-year term.

A ballot with its members is due to take place later this year, where they will consider and vote on the Nottingham BID’s renewal plan.

Before then, city councillors will consider and vote on the renewal plan at a full council meeting on Monday, March 3.

The spokesman for It’s In Nottingham added: “The delay will also enable Nottingham BID Company Ltd who have overseen the proposal to complete consultation with its members and gain endorsement of a new five-year strategic Business Plan, including the agreement of a secure five-year funding model, which will align with and support the long-term performance outcomes of the Accommodation BID.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The new ballot date will now be within the fourth quarter of 2025.

The proposed delay in ballot will not impact the forecasted Accommodation BID commencement date of January 2026.

“The Nottingham BID Company Ltd Board took this opportunity to thank all consultees and valued city-wide stakeholders for their support and for engaging with the process of creating the Nottingham Accommodation BID Business Plan.”