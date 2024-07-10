Nottingham reveals 'difficult but feasible’ plan create 12,000 jobs in six years

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ambitious plans to create 12,000 new jobs and add half a billion pounds of value in Nottingham have been unveiled.

Nottingham City Council and Nottingham Growth Board, who are behind the plan, say it will make the city an attractive place to invest.

Leaders admit it will be difficult given Nottingham’s unemployment rate and skills gap, but insist it is achievable.

The plan was unveiled to the business community at the BioCity campus in Nottingham on July 9.

Bulwell councillor Ethan Radford says the plans are ambitious but feasible. Photo: Submitted

It aims to achieve 12,000 new jobs and £500m of GVA (Gross Value Added) by 2030.

There was a focus on the private and charity sectors taking over from the public sector in areas where they could perform better.

Coun Ethan Radford (Lab), Bulwell councillor and council deputy leader, said: “The goals are ambitious but feasible.

"We have a Labour council, mayor and Government – finally – which can get us to the place we need to be in.

“It will be difficult, but I’m confident.

"We are realistic about the weaknesses, including unemployment and an unskilled workforce.

"But we know where to target and put resources in order to turn the situation around.”

He said the council’s economic challenges, which saw it effectively being declared bankrupt last year, shouldn’t put investors off.

He continued: “We have a new leadership and political stability for three years.

"We’re trying to create an image of Nottingham where we accept the mistakes we’ve made, get our house in order and get Nottingham to a place where it’s an attractive place to invest.

The plan will target four key areas – people and skills, enterprise and investment, infrastructure and regeneration and quality of life in the city.

Nick Ebbs, chair of Nottingham Growth Board, said: “We have great businesses like Boots and Experia, we have amazing universities and we have a great cultural offer.

“There are challenges around the city’s financial situation but there are so much more interesting things for businesses to focus on.”

He said the plan wanted to deliver ‘not just jobs but good jobs’ and welcomed recent statements from the new Labour Government.

He continued: “There’s been a lot of talk in the last few days about devolution and more focus on cities and mayoral authorities.