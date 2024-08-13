Nottinghamshire could have to build 1,400 extra homes per year under ‘arbitrary numbers’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Proposed new housing targets which could see 1,400 extra homes built per year in Nottinghamshire have been criticised as ‘arbitrary numbers’.

The Labour Government plans to reintroduce mandatory targets to fight what it calls a national housing crisis.

It announced plans earlier this month to deliver 1.5 million new homes by 2029 by reforming the planning rules.

The proposed numbers would see every local authority in Nottinghamshire have higher targets – with Bassetlaw and Mansfield’s more than doubling – except Nottingham City Council.

Reforms would include presuming that brownfield developments should go ahead unless there’s a good reason and encouraging higher-density homes in towns and cities.

But local councillors say many areas don’t have the infrastructure to support this much building and claim it could lead to environmental damage.

Targets under the new proposals, which haven’t been finalised, are as follows:

Ashfield – 446 to 604 (35 per cent increase)

Bassetlaw – 260 to 665 (155 per cent increase)

Broxtowe – 384 to 658 (71 per cent increase)

Gedling – 460 to 665 (44 per cent increase)

Mansfield – 259 to 540 (108 per cent increase)

Newark & Sherwood – 437 to 730 (67 per cent increase)

Nottingham City – 1,845 to 1,451 (21 per cent decrease)

Rushcliffe – 609 to 831 (36 per cent increase)

The new formula is calculated based on how much housing an area already has, with a requirement for unaffordable areas to build more.

A 35 per cent increase for large urban areas has been removed, meaning Nottingham City’s target would be a fifth lower than previously.

The city council has welcomed this, saying the uplift was arbitrary and undeliverable for most areas.

However, there is concern about targets from the parts of the county which could come under added pressure.

Coun Ben Bradley (Con), Nottinghamshire County Council leader, said: “The Conservatives removed housing targets for a reason – every area has different demographics and housing needs.

“Arbitrary housing targets created by an algorithm in London isn’t the right way to go about allocating numbers.

“We’ve got new powers and are seeking more from the combined authority to have a better conversation about housing.

“Residents in places such as Mansfield see the challenge of infrastructure which can’t deal with housing numbers.

"You have this urban creep where towns and villages grow but the town centre – which was built 200 years ago – can’t expand to manage it.”

Ashfield has been without a long-term local housing plan for more than a decade, although the latest version is nearing sign-off.

Ashfield councillor Tom Hollis (Ash Ind) said: “What is clear is that Labour have not learned the lessons of the past.

“These increased housing targets which will lead to environmental destruction in places like Ashfield.

“The best thing the Government can do is look to roll out New Towns across the UK.

"They were originally intended alleviate the housing shortages following the Second World War.

“The new Labour Government, like their Tory predecessors, are just lumping additional housing targets on already struggling councils like Ashfield.”

Bassetlaw faces the largest hike in targets, but Bassetlaw Council says the increase will be manageable as the area is already building more than the required number.

Bassetlaw councillor Steve Scotthorne (Lab) said: “The ambitious Bassetlaw local plan shows that we have planned to deliver enough housing in our district over this time and the guidance we have received suggests that these figures can still be used.

“The local plan will also ensure that infrastructure is delivered, such as health care facilities, junction improvements and additional school places and buildings, and is paid for by the developers who build houses.”

A Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government spokesperson said: “We are in a housing crisis so all areas of the country, including Ashfield, must play their part in ending it by building the homes we need.

“We will work in partnership with councils so we can deliver 1.5m homes over the next five years, while ensuring that we also create the vital infrastructure that people need in their communities.”