Nottinghamshire Council Independents want to give borough and district councils powers to fix their own roads
The Independents are advocating for the return of manage and operate partnerships (MOPs) to transfer highway maintenance authority from the counuty council back to local borough and district councils.
The motion will be debated at a full council meeting on December 5.
The MOPs, which were abolished in 2010, previously empowered councils like Ashfield, Mansfield, and Broxtowe to manage their own road maintenance.
According to Independent Group members, reinstating this model will ensure faster, higher-quality repairs and a more responsive service to local needs.
The proposal represents the biggest change in highway’s maintenance for a generation.
Under the plans, all seven borough and district councils in Nottinghamshire will be able to opt in and carry out their own highway’s maintenance.
Coun Jason Zadrozny (Ash Ind), Independent Group leader, said: “Restoring control to our borough and district councils is not just a good idea – it’s essential.
"The evidence speaks for itself.
"Since the county council centralised highways maintenance, our roads and pavements have reached a state of disrepair that is nationally embarrassing.
“Residents are risking their safety every day on neglected, crumbling streets and pavements.
"Blocked gullies are leading to more frequent flooding and still, the council has failed to prioritise meaningful solutions.
“By allowing local councils to lead, we can bring decision-making closer to the communities affected.
"This means residents can influence local priorities and ensure their needs are addressed first.”
The Independent Group says its plan also promises equal distribution of resources, ensuring every community’s voice is heard.
Coun Steve Carr, a senior member of Broxtowe Council and long-time highways campaigner, said: “Nottinghamshire’s highways have seen a dramatic decline over the past 15 years.
"When local councils managed these responsibilities, the results were better and the system more accountable.
"The county council has had its chance and it has failed.
"This proposal will end years of neglect and give power back to communities, ensuring that local people have a say in their own priorities.”
Under the Independents’ proposal, borough and district councils will take charge of an extensive range of highway maintenance tasks, including structural repairs, resurfacing, drainage, bridge repairs, signage, and pedestrian safety enhancements.
