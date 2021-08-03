Petition against carving up Hucknall gains more than 400 signatures in 48 hours

The petition was started by Coun Lauren Mitchell (Lab), who represents Hucknall South, after councillors voted in favour of a motion that would see the Hucknall West ward placed into the new Ashfield constituency, under proposals to the Boundary Commission for England, while the rest of Hucknall remained in the Sherwood constituency.

Due to the vote being late last week, Coun Mitchell was only able to get the petition up and running at the weekend and only had until Monday, August 2, to gain signatures.

But the people of Hucknall responded quickly.

Coun Mitchell said: “I was really pleased to have been able to gather over 400 signatures in such a short time – it shows just how strongly we as a town feel about this.

"The petition has now been submitted to the Boundary Commission for England and I will keep everyone updated with what happens next, but I am feeling hopeful that the views of the people of Hucknall will be listened to.”

The proposals are part of national plans instigated by the Government that will look at re-drawing Parliamentary constituency lines by 2023.