Phase one of Hucknall Leisure Centre refurbishment completed

Councillors John Wilmott, Dave Shaw and Lee Waters (all Ashfield Independents), who all represent Hucknall on both Ashfield District Council and Nottinghamshire County Council, joined the leisure centre’s general manager Deanna Housley and contract manager Lorenzo Clark to cut the ribbon.

The site has had an all new reception area installed with new café provision, new toilet facilities and a refresh for the existing squash courts.

Work is already underway on phase two of the transformation project which will see the fitness suite extended and refurbishments to the group exercise studios.

Officially opening the new front of house area at Hucknall Leisure Centre are, from left, Lorenzo Clark, Coun Lee Waters, Coun John Willmott, Coun David Shaw and Deanna Housley

The next phase will also see work begin on the brand-new additional swimming pool at the site.

The second pool will deliver a different offer to the existing lane pool, providing something for everyone.

Coun Shaw, ward councillor for Hucknall North where the leisure centre sits, said: “The new reception area looks great and I know the customers are going to love it.

"The next phase of the work is incredibly exciting as it will transform the leisure offer in Hucknall and take the site to the next level.

“I’m proud to see Hucknall is not being left behind as the council heavily invests in its leisure provision across the entire District.”

Leisure investment is being seen elsewhere in the District too with a brand-new leisure centre being built in Kirkby and Sutton’s Lammas Leisure Centre receiving significant improvements to its fitness suite and play offer.

Lorenzo Clark, Everyone Active’s contract manager, said: “We hope the public enjoy the new-look reception area at Hucknall and are delighted to say that this is just the

start.

“Hucknall Leisure Centre is being transformed into a site which will better serve the needs of all sections of the community and it is a really exciting prospect.