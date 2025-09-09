Plans for 100 homes on Hucknall's Misk Hills back before the council again

Plans to build 100 new homes on land off Common Lane in Hucknall – part of Misk Hills – will go before Ashfield Council’s planning committee again tomorrow (Wednesday)

The original plans – submitted by Aldergate Properties – was refused back in June 2023 on the grounds of the harm the development would cause to green belt land.

The plans were resubmitted a year later and again refused as councillors again cited the damage to green belt land that is historic to Hucknall.

Aldergate subsequently appealed the council’s non-determination of the plans to the Government’s Planning Inspectorate.

A non-determination of a planning application occurs when a local planning authority fails to make a decision on a valid application within the statutory time period.

Tomorrow’s decison will be what officers will defend at any appeal hearing.

Meeting papers say the officers’ recommendation is they are ‘minded to refuse’.

Papers say: “‘The proposal is considered to constitute an inappropriate form of development within the Green Belt, which is harmful to the fundamental aims and purposes of Green Belt policy, which seeks to safeguard the countryside from urban sprawl and encroachment to maintain the openness and permanence of the Green Belt.

"The substantial weight given to protecting the Green Belt from harm is not outweighed by any other matters, and thus the very special circumstances required to allow the development does not outweigh this harm.

"The proposal also fails to protect and enhance this locally valued mature landscape.”

More than 50 local residents have voiced their objections to the proposals, citing the same reasons that they are also opposed to proposals to build 3,000 new homes on land at Whyburn Farm, namely that Hucknall’s currently and already creaking infrastructure simply cannot cope with any more development, especially in light of the huge development at Top Wighay Farm having already been given the green light.

Hucknall MP Michelle Welsh (Lab), who is campaigning to have both Whyburn and Misk Hills designated as country parks, meaning no development can take place on them, has also voiced her opposition to the plans.

In the papers, she says: “Misk Hills is of national importance and of great beauty.

"The development of the site would be harmful to the character of the area and visual impact”.

Ms Welsh adds that the development would be ‘overbearing and out of scale for the area’ and she also cites the ‘lack of local infrastructure’.

She continues: “I am supportive of building new and affordable homes, but Hucknall has had more than its fair share.”

The report continues: “The application site is located outside, but adjacent to the settlement boundary of Hucknall and within the Green Belt.

"It is not considered the application site represents ‘Grey Belt’ as defined by the National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF), the application therefore represents inappropriate development within the Green Belt.”

However, the developers are likely to highlight the Government’s promise on coming to power last year, to build 1.5m new homes in the UK by 2029 and will argue the houses are needed to help meet Ashfield’s new housing targets.

The report also takes note of this, saying: “The council does not have a five-year housing land supply of deliverable housing sites.

"In these circumstances, the application must be seen in the context of NPPF paragraph 11d, the tilting balance.

Paragraph 11d of the NPPF concerns ‘presumption in favour of sustainable development that applies when relevant policies in a development plan are out-of-date’.

It requires planning permission to be ‘granted unless there are strong reasons to refuse, such as impacts on protected areas, or if the adverse impacts of granting permission would significantly and demonstrably outweigh the benefits, according to the framework's key policies for sustainable locations, good design, and affordable home.

But the report adds: “The proposal would have a significant detrimental to the character of the countryside and result in significant harm to the intrinsic beauty of the countryside by virtue of failing to protect this locally valued landscape.”

Pressure is being put on local authorities to build more houses after the Labour Governemnt promised to build 1.5m new homes in the next five years upon coming to power last year.

However, the minister behind the plans, Angela Rayner (Lab) has now resigned from her roles as deputy Prime Minister and Housing Secretary and it is unclear at this stage whether new Housing Secretary Steve Reed MP (Lab) will continue to pursue the same poilicy.