Plans for second swimming pool at Hucknall Leisure Centre move another step forward

The authority is starting procurement for the project – involving finding and approving builders to carry out the work.

It comes as part of a £22.5 million council investment into leisure facilities across the district.

The council granted the operating contract to its existing provider, Everyone Active, earlier this year and is now to go to tender to find a developer for the project.

Hucknall Leisure Centre's second pool is another stage nearer to reality

Under the proposals, the second pool will be created alongside a revamped fitness suite, improvements to group exercise studios and an improved reception area.

A meeting of the authority’s cabinet on September 20 confirmed the authority has reached the stage where a planning application can officially be lodged.

Once a developer has been found, progress can then be made on moving forward with the improvements.

Coun Rachel Madden (Ash Ind), the portfolio holder for leisure, health and wellbeing, said: “The council has reached RIBA 3 status and has now reached the stage where we can submit a planning application for the works.

“Along with the development of the second swimming pool facility, the developer will see the transformation of the wet change facilities into a modern, village-style solution, along with vehicle charging points and solar panels on the roof.”

The council confirmed in February the leisure centre will become ‘more inclusive’, offering sensory equipment in its swimming pools, an online activity offer and community programmes.

Concessionary rates for ‘priority’ groups will continue, and the works will include apprenticeships, work placements and volunteering opportunities..

Coun John Wilmott (Ash Ind), portfolio holder for licencing, environmental health and regulatory services, who also represents Hucknall North, said: “It’s something close to my heart as a Hucknall councillor and I welcome this report.