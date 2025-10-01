Political opinion with Cllr Lee Waters: Why I Oppose Labour’s Digital ID Plans

'A Fitbit doesn’t stop someone eating cake, and a digital ID won’t stop illegal immigration.'

Labour are quietly dusting off an old idea – Digital ID cards. Let’s be honest, this is nothing new. ID cards were scrapped back in 2010 for a very good reason: people in this country don’t want or need them.

We’re told this is about “making life easier” or “modernising public services.” But let’s cut through the spin. Digital ID is really about giving government another tool of control. Once we hand over our data in one place, it’s a short step towards mass surveillance – where everything from your medical records to your shopping habits can be tracked, logged, and linked to a state system.

In Ashfield District, people want freedom, not more red tape. They don’t want to be asked to flash an app just to prove who they are to access services they’ve paid for all their lives. They don’t want to feel the government peering over their shoulder with every transaction.

Supporters say “if you’ve got nothing to hide, you’ve got nothing to fear.” But that argument simply doesn’t wash. You don’t hand over the keys to your house just because you’ve got nothing to hide in your living room. Privacy is a basic right – once it’s gone, it’s gone for good.

And here’s the truth: a Fitbit doesn’t stop someone eating cake, and a digital ID won’t stop illegal immigration. People here illegally don’t play by the rules, so they won’t be queuing up to register. All it will do is pile hassle and cost onto the rest of us – the ordinary, law-abiding people just trying to get on with life.

Digital ID schemes abroad have ended up costing billions, while making life more complicated, not easier. Worse, they put people’s private information at risk. Every system can be hacked, and the more data stored in one place, the bigger the prize for criminals.

We should be focusing on fixing the NHS, improving schools, and cutting crime – not wasting time and money on a high-tech ID nobody asked for.

My message is simple: Britain said no to ID cards before, and we must say no again.

Cllr Lee Waters, Hucknall Central, Ashfield District.