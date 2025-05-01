Polls open: Voting is underway in the Nottinghamshire Council election

By John Smith

Multimedia reporter

Published 1st May 2025, 07:00 BST
The polls have opened for the Nottinghamshire County Council election.

Voting is underway in 65 of the 66 seats with the Mansfield North poll postponed following the sad death of one of the candidates.

Voters will be required to have voter ID when turning up to the cast their ballot, such as a passport or driving licence.

The full list of candidates standing in Hucknall and Newstead seats is as follows:

Voting is underway in the Nottinghamshire County Council election. Photo: Submitted

Hucknall North

Martin Howes (Lib Dem)

Aimee Kimpton (Lab)

Rachel Kotze (Con)

Sean Neale (Reform)

John Wilmott (Ash Ind)

Hucknall South

Patrick Ayres (Lab)

Richard Darrington (Reform)

James Harvey (Lib Dem)

Jan Lees (Con)

Lee Waters (Ash Ind)

Hucknall West

Chris Adegoke (Reform)

Baz Duckhouse (Ind)

Kevin Rostance (Con)

David Shaw (Ash Ind)

Joe Watkinson (Lab)

Newstead

Stuart Bestwick (Con)

Eddie Stubbs (Reform)

John Sutherland (Lib Dem)

John Taylor (Lab)

Ian Whitehead (Green)

