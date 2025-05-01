Polls open: Voting is underway in the Nottinghamshire Council election

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The polls have opened for the Nottinghamshire County Council election.

Voting is underway in 65 of the 66 seats with the Mansfield North poll postponed following the sad death of one of the candidates.

Voters will be required to have voter ID when turning up to the cast their ballot, such as a passport or driving licence.

The full list of candidates standing in Hucknall and Newstead seats is as follows:

Hucknall North

Martin Howes (Lib Dem)

Aimee Kimpton (Lab)

Rachel Kotze (Con)

Sean Neale (Reform)

John Wilmott (Ash Ind)

Hucknall South

Patrick Ayres (Lab)

Richard Darrington (Reform)

James Harvey (Lib Dem)

Jan Lees (Con)

Lee Waters (Ash Ind)

Hucknall West

Chris Adegoke (Reform)

Baz Duckhouse (Ind)

Kevin Rostance (Con)

David Shaw (Ash Ind)

Joe Watkinson (Lab)

Newstead

Stuart Bestwick (Con)

Eddie Stubbs (Reform)

John Sutherland (Lib Dem)

John Taylor (Lab)

Ian Whitehead (Green)