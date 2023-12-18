Public engagement event to be held this week Nottingham City Council budget proposals

A public engagement event has been scheduled for this week on Nottingham City Council’s budget for 2024-25.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The council is faced with a £50m funding gap as the crisis in local government funding continues to impact on authorities across the country.

Earlier this month, the council published initial proposals put forward by council officers to make the savings needed to close the budget gap and balance the budget for 2024-25, which is a legal requirement for all councils.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The engagement event is due to take place at the Council House on Wednesday, December 20 between 5.30pm and 7pm and is open to all.

The public event will take place at Nottingham Council House on Wednesday. Photo: Other

No booking or registration is needed.

It will give people a chance to hear from leading councillors and officers on the proposals, the current national crisis in local government and ask questions.

The council’s executive board will meet tomorrow (Tuesday) to discuss the proposals and agree formal consultation can commence which will run for four weeks until January 16.

It will include an online survey as well as further engagement events, details on which will be announced shortly.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The proposals for consultation involve managing demand, increasing charges, reducing costs, reducing services to a statutory minimum and in some cases ceasing services and funding altogether.

Last month, the council’s chief finance officer issued a Section 114 Report due to the authority not being able to deliver a balanced budget for the current year.

Major pressures affecting local government nationally, including the cost of increased demand for children’s and adults’ social care and rising homelessness presentations, have led to a £23 million overspend this year and whilst the council is working hard to reduce this through enhanced spending controls, some of these underlying pressures will continue to affect the budget next year.

Last year, services for adults, children and housing and homelessness accounted for 62.5 per cent of the council’s revenue budget.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Since 2013-14, the council’s Revenue Support Grant (RSG) from Government has reduced by £97 million every year.

Over the same period, Nottingham’s ‘core spending power’, a measure used by Government which also includes income from council tax, business rates and other grants, has reduced by 28.2 per cent in real terms compared to 19.4 per cent for all councils in England, according to SIGOMA, the Special Interest Group of Municipal Authorities.