The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, says builders have already started work on the extension at Portland Road Family Dental Centre – before planning permission has been granted.

The woman, who lives on neighbouring Bolsover Street, said: “It’s outrageous, this is completely different to what the original plans were going to be.

"It was just meant to be a two-storey building level with the roofline but instead it’s three storeys which will overlook people’s gardens and take away their privacy.

Neighbours say the dental practice on Portland Road is being extended before full planning permission has been granted. Photo: Google

"It’s also going to wipe thousands off the value of our properties, no-one will be able to sell their homes."

Ashfield District Council has confirmed that while planning permission was granted for an extension to the building, the project being constructed now is different to the original plans and so new planning permission needs to be obtained.

But the scheme applicant, Maboob Ahmad, said planning o fficials have visited the site and told them to carry on.

The new plans were submitted to the council by Mr Ahmad on June 11 and are due to be considered by the planning committee on August 8.

But the woman from Bolsover Street says work has already started on new construction, despite planning permission having not been granted.

When the Dispatch spoke to Mr Ahmad, he said: “The application is for a two and three-storey extension and we’ve spoken to the council about it.

“Building control and planning control have been out and looked at it and told us to carry on.”

Theresa Hodgkinson, director for place and communities, said: “Planning permission was granted for an extension to this property but the works being carried out are not in accordance with the approved plans.

“We have advised the development to stop work otherwise an enforcement notice and stop notice will be issued.

"Any works they do carry out is at their own risk and action may be taken.

“A new application has been submitted to regularise the unauthorised works.

"This will be considered on its planning merits and if permission is refused, enforcement action will be considered.