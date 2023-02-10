However, the proposals have been met with outrage by local residents who say the proposed location is completely unsuitable.

Residents have also cited concerns over potential rises in anti-social behaviour, increased traffic volume and noise and a negative effect on surrounding property prices.

The plans, submitted by Positive Independence, are to convert a four-bedroom detached house on Dale Close from a residential dwelling into a small care home for two children, as well as creating additional parking space.

The proposals are for the children's home to be in Dale Close. Photo: Google

Nottinghamshire Council has said in the past that “only certain types of house were suitable to be turned into children’s homes”.

But the proposals have angered residents already living in the area.

One resident, who declined to be named, said: “People are up in arms, most people who live on Dale Close are retired and along with other residents of Bolingey Way and Stainsborough Road estates are concerned the proposed unit will bring anti-social behaviour with it.

"The surrounding woods and paths around the property are favoured by dog walkers and children alike, where people stop for a chat and feel safe to be out alone.”

More than 80 people have commented on the proposals on the council website, the vast majority to object against it.

Comments have included:

“I am a pensioner and the proposal for the use of the property has already caused me stress and anxiety, due to the thought of any potential criminal activity such as break-ins, and vandalism."

“I do not want people coming and going 24/7, I purchased this house to be a quiet residential area next to country walks.”

“Whoever chose this location to apply to turn a property in a peaceful cul-de-sac into a 24-hour business needs to return to the drawing board and choose a different location with more care.”

A spokesman for Positive Independence said: “We are organising a residents meeting for this project which we are still putting together the final details for, but it will be on the evening of Friday, February 24, at a venue to be confirmed.