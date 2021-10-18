'Scared' female resident asks for lights to be switched on again during dark mornings at Hucknall's Titchfield Park

Mandy Thorpe told the Dispatch she had been left feeling ‘scared’ and ‘uneasy’ when walking in the park while the lights were off and it was still dark first thing in the morning.

She added that she eventually stopped going to the park until the mornings got lighter.

She said: “I am rather concerned that none of the lighting is on early in the morning while it is still dark.

Mandy Thorpe wants to see the lights back on at Titchfield Park during early mornings. Photo: Google

"Last year there was only lighting around the cricket oval, which was very worrying.

"Many of us walk our dogs on the park and also use it as a walkway.

"It is very concerning that the lights are not on.“We will be charging the clocks again in a few weeks which will mean it bring darker for longer.“If the lighting is not on when the park gates open at 6.30am it will be impossible for us to continue to walk our dogs.

"I was very scared and uneasy last year so stopped going until the spring time when it was light at 6.30.”

However, the potentially good news for Mandy is that her pleas could soon lead to the problem being solved.

Coun Lee Waters (Ash Ind), who represents Hucknall North and lives close to Titchfield Park, said: “There is a fault with the electric supply affecting lights at Titchfield Park.

"We have spoken with the contractor and asked them to urgently find the fault and fix it as soon as possible.

"We recognise the safety concerns expressed by residents and that’s why this is being treated as a priority.

"The safety of park users and residents is a huge priority for us.

“The council has invested hundreds of thousands of pounds in Titchfield Park including the brand new play park for our kids.

"It’s a real tourist destination and that’s why – when this was brought to our attention – we asked for swift action.