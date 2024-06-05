Sherwood Forest - Independent Lee promises to put local people first

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Popular Hucknall Councillor Lee Waters is officially on the ballot paper as the Independent Candidate for Sherwood Forest which includes Hucknall.

This is a contributed party political press release. This website and its associated newspapers support no political party and it does not necessarily reflect our views. We consider contributed releases from all lawful parties as part of the vibrant debate in the run-up to the General Election and would encourage all candidates to use this platform to positively explain their vision and policies for their local communities.

Leading Independent Councillor Lee Waters has been formally nominated to fight the General Election in Sherwood Forest, which includes his home town of Hucknall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lee, a Pension’s Analyst pointed to his track record of delivering for Hucknall and said that as the new MP, he would ensure that any MP ‘reconnected with residents after decades of neglect.’

Popular Councillor Lee Waters has now been formally accepted as the Independent Candidate.

Lee has insisted that he is in it to win and said that Independents hold multiple seats across the constituency including all Council Seats bar one in Hucknall and more in places like Blidworth and Rainworth.

Lee handed in his nomination papers into Castle House, home of Newark and Sherwood Council this morning. He said, “Since I was selected as the Independent Candidate for July’s General Election – I have been contacted by dozens of residents desperate for change.

"Mark Spencer, the current Tory MP is famous for being Boris Johnson’s henchman when Government Chief Whip. Labour’s candidate cannot pretend to put our area first either – as a Gedling Labour Councillor she is responsible for her Council dumping hundreds of houses on the Hucknall border.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As the new MP, I will be an Independent who is only answerable to local people. I will carry out regular advice surgeries – something Mark Spencer never did. I will continue to fight to save our green spaces, under threat from both the Conservatives and Labour Parties. I will fight to deliver the investment our towns and villages deserve.

Lee Waters, with his son Alex will put local people first!