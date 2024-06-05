Sherwood Forest - Independent Lee promises to put local people first
Leading Independent Councillor Lee Waters has been formally nominated to fight the General Election in Sherwood Forest, which includes his home town of Hucknall.
Lee, a Pension’s Analyst pointed to his track record of delivering for Hucknall and said that as the new MP, he would ensure that any MP ‘reconnected with residents after decades of neglect.’
Lee has insisted that he is in it to win and said that Independents hold multiple seats across the constituency including all Council Seats bar one in Hucknall and more in places like Blidworth and Rainworth.
Lee handed in his nomination papers into Castle House, home of Newark and Sherwood Council this morning. He said, “Since I was selected as the Independent Candidate for July’s General Election – I have been contacted by dozens of residents desperate for change.
"Mark Spencer, the current Tory MP is famous for being Boris Johnson’s henchman when Government Chief Whip. Labour’s candidate cannot pretend to put our area first either – as a Gedling Labour Councillor she is responsible for her Council dumping hundreds of houses on the Hucknall border.
“As the new MP, I will be an Independent who is only answerable to local people. I will carry out regular advice surgeries – something Mark Spencer never did. I will continue to fight to save our green spaces, under threat from both the Conservatives and Labour Parties. I will fight to deliver the investment our towns and villages deserve.
"Politics has a bad name and more people are saying they want an Independent choice who will put them first. I live in the Constituency, I am bringing up my family in the Constituency and will lead the fight to continue my track record of delivering for our Constituency. Neither the Tories or Labour can say that.”