Strong rumours Hucknall MP will be moved from chief whip role in cabinet reshuffle

Mr Johnson is due to freshen up his cabinet today (Tuesday) in the wake of the damaging allegations of lockdown parties at No 10.

And BBC News is reporting that it is expected that Mr Spencer will be one of those on the move.

In the House of Commons last week, Mr Johnson promised major changes in Downing Street after the Government was criticised in Sue Gray’s report into the lockdown party allegations and the Metropolitan Police announced it was investigating the claims.

Hucknall MP Mark Spencer could be one of those moved in the cabinet reshuffle.

Mr Spencer himself has been the subject of controversy after former minister Nusrat Ghani claimed he said her ‘Muslimness’ was a reason for her sacking back in 2020.

Mr Spencer has also faced accusations from another Tory MP, William Wragg, that he and other MPs wanting to oust Mr Johnson from office have faced ‘intimidation’ from whips that ‘amounted to blackmail’.

Mr Spencer has strongly denied all the accusations levelled at him.