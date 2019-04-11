This is how much the 11 top earners in Nottinghamshire councils earned in 2017-18

The full extent of public sector chiefs' pay can be revealed, with new figures revealing the top town hall earners in Nottinghamshire.

A report from the Taxpayers’ Alliance detailed the bumper pay deals for senior staff at local authorities with many earning far more than Prime Minster Theresa May's current combined salary entitlement of £153,907. Here are the top 11 highest earners for the borough, district and county councils in Nottinghamshire for 2017-18.

1. Anthony May - 212,905 GBP (Nottinghamshire County Council) As chief executive of the county council Mr May was paid a salary of 173,417 pounds, expenses of 989 pounds and a pension payment of 38,499 pounds in 2017/18.

2. Colin Pettigrew - 169,511 GBP (Nottinghamshire County Council) The authority paid its corporate director for children and families Mr Pettigrew a salary of 137,620, expenses of 1,339 and a pension payment of 30,552 in 2017/18.

3. David Pearson - 157,518 GBP (Nottinghamshire County Council) Working as corporate director for adult social care, health and public protection and deputy chief executive of the council in 2017/18 Mr Pearson earned a salary of 128,922 pounds and a pension payment of 28,596 pounds.

4. Jayne Francis-Ward 152,048 GBP (Nottinghamshire County Council) The county's top paid female public servant is Corporate Director of Resources Jayne Francis-Ward with a salary of 123,811 pounds, expenses of 751 pounds and a pension payment of 27,486 in 2017/18.

