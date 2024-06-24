Tories aiming to keep a firm grip on Hucknall seat as Labour calls for change

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Sherwood Forest constituency – of which Hucknall is a part – was created in 1983 and was initially Conservative for nine years

Labour’s Paddy Tipping then took it in 1992 and held it for 18 years before retiring due to ill health.

Sir Mark Spencer then regained the seat for the Tories in 2010 and has held on to it with an increasing majority ever since.

He is seeking a fifth term as Hucknall’s MP.

The candidates to be Hucknall's next MP, clockwise from top left: Michelle Welsh (Lab), David Dobbie (Lib Dem), Helen O'Hare (Reform), Sir Mark Spencer (Con), Sheila Greatrex-White (Green), Jeremy Spry (Ind), Lee Waters (Ind). Photos: Submitted/Other

He said: “There is huge pressure from Ashfield Council and Gedling Council to build on the green belt and we haven’t got the infrastructure here in Hucknall to deal with that.

"We seem to be inundated with housing from other authorities.

“I will try to protect that.

"I want to continue to see investment in our high streets and we want to build two new schools here in Hucknall.

"People always want to see opportunity for their kids, they want to make sure schools are good, they want to make sure they’ve got a good job to go to and then when they’ve got a job they can retain the cash themselves and get on the housing ladder.

“We’ve got plans to deal with all of that, but also to help people on to the housing ladder with a right-to-buy scheme to help people save up for a deposit.

“This is a great place to live and people want to see opportunity for their children and grandchildren.

“We’ve been through some very difficult times, but we are starting to turn the corner and it would be a mistake to change direction now.”

Standing for Labour is Michelle Welsh.

She said: “We’ve had 14 years of Conservative Government, which has been absolute chaos, and 14 years of a Conservative MP who has spent his time defending lockdown parties in Number 10 and Rishi Sunak’s absolute calamity with regards to D-Day.

“It is time for change.

"I am deeply rooted in this community, having worked for years setting up Sure Start services and working with some of the most vulnerable children and families and it’s time we brought back politics for service.

“Some of the issues that have been brought up to me on the doorstep are the cost of living crisis, the amount of housing we’ve had built without the infrastructure and plans to build on some of our precious green belt.

“In addition to that our rural communities have been badly let down, rural crime is on the rise, our schools don’t have enough money and our roads and pavements are crumbling.

"I love this constituency, it is rich with history and culture and it has been badly let down.”

Standing for the Liberal Democrats is David Dobbie.

He said: "It is looking like there might be a massive Labour majority – but I think the country needs that liberal view.

“One of the things I would like to see – and the time is now to do it – is a Major Oak extension to the Robin Hood Line.

“I am very familiar with that proposed route because I previously worked at High Marnham Power Station.

"I know the line, it is there, they just need to put some stations in.

"It is quite a low-cost when you have that infrastructure there.

"We need this to create jobs for people.

“HS2 closed down, they said they would re-jig the money, so this to me is a no-brainer.

“I am also very concerned about the decrease in water quality in our streams and rivers and I am anxious about increasing flooding events and how polluted flood water impacts on land.

"The Lib Dems will always fight to protect our environment.”

Standing for Reform UK is Helen O’Hare.

In a statement, she said: "Labour and the Tories are two sides of the same coin.”

"We plan to boost wages by lifting the income tax starting threshold to £20,000 to save the lowest paid £1,500 per year, taking seven million of the least well-off out of income tax, to make work pay.

“We’ll freeze all non-essential immigration to boost wages, protect public services, end the housing crisis and cut crime.

“All small boats will be picked up and taken back to France and all illegals in the UK will be detained and deported.

“We will deliver our fully-funded plan for zero NHS waiting lists in two years by cutting waste so more money goes to the frontline as well as tax breaks for doctors and nurses to tackle the staffing crisis.

“And we’ll scrap energy levies and net zero to slash energy bills and save each household £500 per year, as well as unlocking Britain’s vast oil and gas reserves to beat the cost-of-living crisis and unleash real economic growth.

Hucknall district and county councillor Lee Waters is standing as an Independent.

He said: “I think people are just so annoyed with the big party politicians so they want change, they want something different and as an independent candidate, that’s what I think I can deliver.

“Sherwood Forest is an absolutely lovely place to live, there’s so much history and pride here.

"In Hucknall, where I am from, and proud to raise a family in, we have got Lord Byron and Ada Lovelace.

"But Labour and the Tories are both committed to building more than 300,000 houses and it’s going to have a detrimental impact on our green belt, which our constituency is known for.

“I would like to see a law passed, and I’d do this via a Private Members’ Bill, where you cannot build more than 100 houses without a credible plan for infrastructure, which includes doctors and surgeries and school places.

"Certainly, places like Hucknall are crying out for secondary schools.”

Sheila Greatrex-White is standing for the Green Party

She said: “I know a lot of the concerns people have around here.

"I am passionate about the NHS and the Green Party is the only party saying there is enough funding by taxing the richest in our society in order to give Sherwood Forest a better health service and at least access to dentists, which is one of the main concerns.

“This areas has forests, theatres, two brilliant universities in Nottinghamshire, Newstead Abbey and farmers who are desperate to produce food for our constituency and country.

"We have wonderful open spaces that the Green Party are keen to keep running and protect.

“We have got more and more local businesses setting up, they just need the support and investment the Green Party is promising.

"I would urge anyone who thinks a Green vote is a wasted vote to reconsider because we need Green MPs to keep the Government on the straight and narrow.”

Jeremy Spry is standing as a Independent.

He said: “My view is every Constituency must have two MPs – one female and one male on two separate lists.

“There should be one polling card for women and one for men and each voter selects their preferred candidates.