Unrest at Nottingham City Council meeting amid planned cuts to community centre funding

Community leaders across Nottingham face being be left with tens of thousands of pounds in repair bills as the city council considers slashing all grants to community centres.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Labour-run council, which declared effective bankruptcy a year ago, is proposing to cut grant money given to community centres by £613,000.

It is just one of a raft of savings proposed by the council as it looks to become more financially sustainable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A protest against continued cuts to services, including plans to reduce spending on libraries by £1.5m was held outside Loxley House before a communities and environment scrutiny committee meeting on December 4.

Campaigner Louise Holland says the council's proposals are 'short-sighted'. Photo: Submitted

Some demonstrators were trustees of community groups.

One, Louise Holland, from the Sherwood Community Centre, which welcomes more than 900 people each week, said she feared the proposals would lump the group with repair bills of more than £100,000.

She said: “We have been told by the council all community centres will have to become completely self-supporting, that we will lose the support of the communities team, and will have to pay for all repairs from April 2025.

“Whilst we appreciate Nottingham City Council has financial difficulties, we feel this plan is very short-sighted.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other demonstrators at the event said they feared charities supporting some of Nottingham’s most vulnerable people will have to fold if the proposed cuts go through.

There are currently 35 community centres across the city, which together deliver and host services such as food banks and mental health support groups.

Carly Williams founded and runs the Zephyrs charity, which offers vital support to bereaved families across the city.

She said: “These community centres are really important.

“People of all walks of life get supported through hiring these rooms and doing activities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a space where people can go, and for us as a charity, it provides us with a room that we support people from.

“If that’s not there, that means people haven’t got a place to go.

"And lots of other charities that use those spaces for a really good and reasonable rent won’t be able to carry on.”

The meeting was attended by a large number of members of the public and campaigners, as councillors discussed plans for libraries and community centres.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Discussions were repeatedly interrupted throughout the meeting, as members of the public sought to voice their displeasure over the proposals.

Colin Wilderspin, strategic director of communities at the council, said the authority could no longer support the community centres due to its financial difficulties.

He said: “Nobody wants to make these decisions but we have to look at that affordability.

“There is no statutory duty for us to have community centres.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We cannot continue to do it the same way because we do not have that money.”

Mr Wilderspin said the council would encourage groups that could not afford to run the centres to submit business plans, through which they could provide evidence of the social value of their work and potentially decrease rents from market rates.

He added the council would also be running workshops to help groups create business cases.

Finalised plans will be presented in the new year.