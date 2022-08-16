Upcoming Hucknall road improvements all part of council's county-wide highways plan

And Nottinghamshire County Council says the planned works are all part of a multi-million pound scheme to tackle the county’s unlisted roads over the next three years.

As reported in the Dispatch, work on Keats Drive, Shelley Close, Tennyson Court and Totnes Close is scheduled to begin on September 17.

Hucknall councillor Dave Shaw (Ash Ind), said he had met with Highways bosses over the roads in question and had ‘arranged for a letter to sent to residents with the exact date of resurfacing so they can ensure they move their cars in time’.

Coun Neil Clarke says the improvement works on Hucknall's roads are part of big county-wide plan

But the council said this would have happened anyway and that the works were part of a much bigger overall plan for the county.

Coun Neil Clarke (Con), the council’s cabinet member for transport and environment, said: “That (sending letters) is actually standard practice, letters are automatically sent to all residents where works are taking place anyway and that’s now written into the ‘to do’ list for when repairs are scheduled to be done.

“Whilst it is quite correct that Coun Shaw has put these requests in for repairs, as every member of the council does for what they consider works that need doing, this work in Hucknall is actually being done in the context of a major highways review we carried out at the end of last year and beginning of this year and this is all part of those recommendations.

"The plan is to increase the schedule of planned maintenance and these works are part of that with increased investment and funding by £3 million a year.

"It’s still a major task because there’s a big backlog but at least we’re starting to catch up a bit now.

"But the main thing is, these works in Hucknall are all part of the planned schedule of investment and in fact there’s another road in Coun Shaw’s area, Benneworth Close, that’s also due to be done in September.

"All Hucknall roads are assessed to see which are the priority ones, as they are across the county but there is always some urgent repairs and if a situation, such as a pothole, appears then it will be repaired within 24 hours.

“But as part of the planned maintenance, this is part of the schedule to improve roads across the county.

"We are mainly talking about unclassified roads here, the A, B and C roads in the county are already of a pretty high standard, in fact Nottinghamshire is one of the top counties in the country for classified roads.

"So we are concentrating on the unclassified roads, in layman’s terms, the side roads.