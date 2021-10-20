Concerns from residents have forced Ashfield District Council to add a Saturday date to the Hucknall to sessions, alongside the weekday sessions being held at Hucknall Library.

The new Saturday session, on November 6, was originally going to be at the council offices on Watnall Road, but will now instead be at the the community centre on Watnall Road between 9am and 4.20pm.

This is in addition to the other sessions at Hucknall Library on Thursday, October 28 and Monday, November 1, from 9am to 5pm on both days.

The Saturday sessions will now be at Watnall Road Community Centre. Photo: Google

The authority’s emerging local plan includes sites for almost 5,000 new properties in Hucknall, including 3,000 on the green belt at Whyburn Farm.