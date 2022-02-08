UPDATE: Hucknall MP Mark Spencer appointed as new Leader of the House of Commons in Cabinet reshuffle

Mr Spencer (Con) was widely rumoured to be one of the ministers who would be moved by Mr Johnson from his role as Chief Whip.

However, he retains a cabinet seat in his new position and replaces Jacob Rees-Mogg in the role as he moves on to become Minister for Brexit Opportunities.

As leader of the House, Mr Spencer’s main role is organising government business in the Commons – ironically by working closely with the new incumbent of his old role of Chief Whip.

Hucknall MP Mark Spencer has been appointed as the new Leader of the House of Commons in Boris Johnson's Cabinet reshuffle. Photo: Daniel Leal-Olivas/Getty Images

He will also inform the Commons every Thursday about the business scheduled for the following week and usually provisional business for the week after.

He can also deputise for the Prime Minister, either at Prime Minister's Questions or for formal duties.

The changes come after the Government was criticised in Sue Gray’s report into the lockdown party allegations and the Metropolitan Police announced it was investigating the claims.

In the House of Commons last week, Mr Johnson promised major changes in the way Downing Street was run and the reshuffle comes after several of his aides resigned last week and new appointments were made to replace them.

Mr Spencer himself has been the subject of controversy after former minister Nusrat Ghani claimed he said her ‘Muslimness’ was a reason for her sacking back in 2020 and he was accused of intimidation by MPs wanting to oust Mr Johnson from office.