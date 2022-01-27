"Very important day" as Nottinghamshire County Council signs domestic abuse charter

Coun Gordon Wheeler (Con), chairman of the personnel committee, said it was a ‘very important day for us all’ – and signing the charter was a ‘tangible commitment’ to supporting staff.

The union GMB created the charter to call on employers to support their staff experiencing domestic abuse by ensuring that they will not be disadvantaged at work and that they will be supported.

Employers who sign the charter will also train staff to be able to appropriately and confidently support staff.

Nottinghamshire County Council has signed the domestic abuse charter

Statistics show one in four women and one in six men in the UK have endured domestic abuse in a lifetime – and an estimated 2.4 million people experienced domestic abuse in 2021 in England and Wales.

Coun Wheeler said: “This pledges accessible and confidential support to any employees during domestic violence and abuse.

“We recognise domestic abuse and violence is perpetrated some way every hour of every day.

“We wanted to ensure that the signing of this charter is a further demonstration of the council’s ongoing commitment to supporting any member of the workforce who is experiencing domestic abuse or violence.

“We want to create a working environment where our employees feel comfortable seeking support and knowing they will not be judged or stigmatised for having done so.

“We as a council care deeply about our employees and value the contributions they make.”

Adana Godden, regional organiser for GMB at the council added: “As one of the largest employers in the county, you signing this charter shows your commitment to keeping your employees safe.