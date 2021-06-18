This will allow Ashfield District Council will welcome more brand-new council homes to its portfolio in Hucknall.

The developments will support the council’s ambition to regenerate disused and derelict areas across the district while also delivering on its promise to provide affordable homes for residents.

Construction work has already started on site at both Chestnut Grove and Hawthorne Avenue.

Pictured at Hawthorn Avenue in Hucknall are, fromt left, Couns Tom Hollis, John Wilmott, Jim Blagden and Jason Zadrozny

Chestnut Grove will see four new homes including two two-bed houses and two three-bed houses.

Hawthorne Avenue will see two two-bed houses replace the currently derelict garage site.

Work at the Barbara Square and Chatsworth Drive sites will begin in July.

Barbara Square will welcome five new homes including three two-bed houses and two three-bed houses.

Four new maisonettes will be created at Chatsworth Drive, this will include two single-bed properties and two two-bed properties.

Coun Tom Hollis, deputy leader of the council and portfolio holder for housing has welcomed the new developments.

He said: “It’s vital that we continue to bring these projects to the table so that we can provide good quality council homes for future generations.

“As well as these projects in Hucknall, work is well underway on more than 30 properties being built across four derelict sites in Sutton.