Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to visit Nottinghamshire this week

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will undertake their first official engagements together during a visit to Nottinghamshire this week.

The news comes just days after it was announced they were engaged, and will marry at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on an as yet undisclosed date in May 2018.

During their visit to Nottingham on Friday, they will visit a Terence Higgins Trust charity fair to mark World Aids Day, as well as speaking to staff and mentors at Nottingham Academy about a programme helping prevent young people from turning to violence and crime.

The couple will also visit Nottingham Justice Centre and are expected to take part in a walkabout to meet fans.

In a tweet, Kensington Palace said: "Prince Harry is looking forward to introducing Ms. Markle to a community that has become very special to him."