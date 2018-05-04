Prison for woman who stole toiletries in Mansfield

A woman who stole toiletries from a Mansfield store and damaged a cell after she was arrested has been sent back to prison, a court heard.

CCTV showed Alison Parkes taking £389 of fragrances and toiletries from Debenhams, but she was she was recognised and detained when she returned to the store on January 29.

And she caused £50 of damage when she scratched flakes of paint from the cell walls at Mansfield police station, said prosecutor Robert Carr.

She was due to appear at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday, April 2, but “panicked” and fled before her case was called on, said Donna Pursglove, mitigating.

She said Parkes, a qualified nurse, had recovered from drug addiction in the past, but the deaths of unborn twins, her partner and her mother within a six month period, meant that “she lost it at the stage and she began using heroin.”

“She had found it very difficult to get back on track,” said Ms Pursglove, adding Parkes was now taking a methadone prescription.

She was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison for shoplifting on February 5, the court heard.

Parkes, 42, of Minimum Terrace, Chesterfield, admitted theft and criminal damage, when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

She was sent to prison for four weeks for the theft.

No costs or compensation were awarded, but she must pay a £115 government surcharge.