Proud of job from Boris Johnson but I'm still your local MP

I am very proud to say that our new Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, has appointed me as the new Government Chief Whip, writes Mark Spencer MP.

This means that my role is to help Boris get Brexit done and through Parliament, one way or the other, by October 31.

This is a real privilege for me, and I’m looking forward to getting stuck into the challenge.

People want Brexit done, and done properly, so that MPs can get on with the other business of Government, like supporting the nation’s schools, our NHS and police.

This is a huge job to do, and something I’m keen to throw myself in to.

But I’m still the Member of Parliament for Sherwood.

I’ll still hold my surgeries across the constituency, whether in Bilsthorpe, Hucknall, Blidworth or anywhere else.

I’ll still keep doing my litter picks in Rainworth, Calverton, Edwinstowe and where ever else they’re needed.

I’ll still meet my constituents, our school students and our local Councillors.

I’ll keep responding every day to my constituents’ emails and letters.

I’ll still be your local, community MP, out and about in Sherwood as often as I can, fighting for the things that matter to us.

I’m very grateful for the trust the Prime Minister has put in me, and I’ll support him in getting Brexit done properly, come what may, by the deadline of October 31.

I would also like to congratulate my fellow Nottinghamshire and East Midlands colleagues on their appointments to the cabinet – it’s great to see the local area represented so well at the top table of Government.

Finally, I want to thank all of those constituents who have wished me good luck in this role.

I won’t let you down.