Put your art into the Tour of Britain – and maybe be a TV winner

It is now just a few weeks until a superb sporting spectacle returns to the county, writes Coun Kay Cutts, Nottinghamshire County Council leader.

The Tour of Britain is back on Saturday, September 8 and I can’t wait for Nottinghamshire to show the world yet again that it has what it takes to host a world-class sporting event

Last time, people came out in their thousands to line the race route which added a tremendous sparkle.

As well as turning up on the day, there’s so many ways you can get involved.

But one way to really stand out is to create a piece of land – or water –art close to the route so it can be picked out from the air by TV helicopters and potentially seen live by millions of TV viewers.

Inspired by the admirable efforts of the county last year, the council invited the Tour of Britain to visit again, touring many places that were not included in last year’s route.

The organisers recently launched a national competition to find the best and most eye-catching land art along the route of this year’s race.

The idea of land art is to turn fields, hills, gardens or any open spaces into unusual art displays.

It doesn’t have to be too complicated, ambitious or even cycling related, it can as simple as using items to spell out ‘Welcome to Notts’

Residents, community groups, schools, businesses and land owners can register plans online for a chance to win and to appear on the live TV coverage.

The winner will receive a trophy and commemorative Tour of Britain prizes.

Remember, the art needs to be big enough to be seen from the air and if you are planning on creating something, please seek permission from the land owner of course.

Nottinghamshire is hosting the event’s longest stage, so everyone has a fantastic opportunity to get involved and it would be wonderful to see a Nottinghamshire winner.

Entries need to be submitted by 5pm on August 24 August.

Go to www.nottscc.gov.uk/tourofbritain