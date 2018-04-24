Rachel and friends are scaling the heights for the RSPCA

A Nottinghamshire RSPCA worker is going the extra mile to help change the lives of animals in the charity’s care.

Rachel McCombie, 23, is taking on the Three Peaks Challenge, together with four of her friends – Bethaney Smith, Georgia Smith, Louise Anyan and Chelsea Ainsley.

The intrepid quartet will kick off the challenge on June 2 on Snowdon in Wales, before moving on to Scafell Pike in England, before finishing with Ben Nevis – a total distance of 660 miles in just 24 hours.

The aim of the challenge is to reach a target of £500 which will go specifically towards the purchase of new toys and equipment for the animals while they are in the RSPCA’s care, and towards the cost of veterinary treatment.

Rachel said: “The Three Peak Challenge is something that I have always wanted to do and the thought of being able to raise money to benefit animals at the same time makes it all the more worthwhile.”

If you would like to support Rachel in her challenge, please visit https://bit.ly/2Fcz5cX