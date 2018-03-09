Racist hate crime suspects released under investigation

Two men and a woman have been released under investigation while police conduct further enquiries‎ in connection with a video which was posted on social media by a student at Nottingham Trent University.

The two 18-year-old men were arrested yesterday (Wednesday) on suspicion of racially aggravated public order offences and the 18-year-old woman was interviewed in connection with the incident.

The incident is being treated as a hate crime.

A spokesman for Nottinghamshire Police said: “We are continuing our investigation and will continue speaking to witnesses over the coming days and working with the university. ‎We are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen, heard or witnessed the incident. Please call 101 and quote incident number 23 of 8 March 2018.”

