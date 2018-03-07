Rainworth man banned after swerving in the street

A Rainworth man was over the limit when he swerved in the street and attracted the attention of police, a court heard.

Officers initially believed Samuel Bentley’s car wasn’t going to stop, but they caught up with it on Chaworth Street, in Rainworth, after briefly losing sight of it, on February 10.

A test revealed he had 57 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Michael Little, mitigating, said Bentley had been commemorating his late mother’s birthday with a drink in a local pub with his girlfriend, when a friend rang and asked him for a lift home from the Brown Cow pub, in Mansfield.

“Having picked the friend up, he was stopped by the police shortly afterwards,” said Mr Little. “He doesn’t accept there was any indication he failed to stop.”

He added that the 21-year-old fire alarm engineer, who had no previous convictions, was likely to lose his job if his licence was taken away for more than a year.

Bentley, of Beverley Close, admitted driving with excess alcohol when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

He was fined £350, and ordered to pay £85 and a government surcharge of £35.

He was banned for 12 months, but was offered a drink drive rehab course which will reduce the disqualification by 91 days if completed by October, this, year.