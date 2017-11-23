Ranby prisoner hid mobile phone behind his back

A Ranby prisoner who was caught with a mobile phone behind his back after calling family and friends to tell them he was all right faced being returned to jail, a court heard.

Officers searched the shared cell Thomas Bradley had been moved into, at midday, on June 13, said prosecutor Robert Carr.

Bradley, 21, of Haldane Crescent, Bolsover, admitted possessing a mobile phone, in contravention of the 1952 Prison Act, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

He was last before the courts in April, for a similar offence.

Sarah Neale, mitigating, said: “He had recently been moved from a prison to Ranby and had that day been placed in the cell. He didn’t have the opportunity to make contact with family and friends.

“The other gentleman said he had use of a mobile phone. Really, without thinking, he took the phone and made two calls, essentially to check in with his father and a friend and let them know he was OK.

“There’s no suggestion of anything more sinister.”

The court heard Bradley had changed his lifestyle since his release, had stopped taking drugs and was working as a labourer for a roofing firm.

But the court heard that 18 months had been imposed for a similar offence as “escape and other criminal enterprises could be planned.”

Miss Neale said there was a “significant difference” between the case law and Bradley’s situation.

Magistrates imposed a six month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and Bradley must carry out 80 hours of unpaid work. He was also ordered to pay £85 court costs and a victim surcharge of £115.