Reminder about impending total closure of part of M1

Motorists planning on using the M1 this weekend are being reminded that there will be a total closure near Castle Donington

Both carriageways of the motorway will close to all traffic between junctions 23A and 24 so that the Kegworth bypass bridge can be installed over it.

The southbound stretch will close at 10pm on Friday and the northbound will shut two hours after that.

They will both be closed until about 3pm on Sunday.

A signposted diversion route will be in place along the A453 for the entire length of the closure.

Motorists - particularly anyone heading to East Midlands Airport - should familiarise themselves with the diversion route and plan a chunk of extra time for their journey.

For more information on the closure, visit www.trafficengland.com