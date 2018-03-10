Renewed appeal for information as Bulwell family hold memorial for teen who died after stabbing

The Bulwell family of a 17-year-old who was fatally stabbed have appealed for more people to come forward with information, as they held a memorial event for him today.

Speaking publicly for the first time since Lyrico Steede’s death, they paid tribute to the college pupil and released balloons at Vernon Park, Old Basford, which is where he spent a lot of his time with friends.

Lyrico, known to his friends as Rico, was stabbed a number of times in an attack which started at Hempshill Lane Recreation Ground before he was chased and left with serious injuries in Stock Well, Bulwell, at around 7.30pm on 13 February. He died in hospital six days later.

Four people have so far been charged in connection with the investigation but detectives are still keen to hear from anyone who may have information.

Lyrico’s mother Keishaye Steede, 35, said: “My son was a good boy. He lived a good 17 years of his life and he was a happy boy.”

She then appealed directly to anyone who may have any information, urging them to come forward and saying: “Rico’s not coming back, but at least they can sleep at night knowing they did something.”

Detective Inspector Becky Hodgman, of East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU) Major Crime, attended the event today and handed out appeal leaflets as she renewed an appeal for information.

“Although we have charged three people with murder and one with assisting an offender we are still appealing for information from people who may have heard something since,” she said.

“We believe the offenders were blood-stained so we would appeal directly to families - has your son, brother, friend recently got rid of a favourite coat, pair of shoes, tracksuit or changed their phone number since 13 February? Have you noticed a change in their behaviour that has made you feel they might know something?

“We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have found Rico’s rose gold iPhone 6 with a white front in the Bulwell area since 13 February and would urge them to please hand it in to us.”

Kasharn Campbell, 19, of no fixed address, and two 17-year-olds - who cannot be named for legal reasons - have been charged with the murder of Lyrico and are due to go on trial on 2 October.

A 17-year-old girl has also been charged with assisting an offender and is due to appear at Nottingham Youth Court on Tuesday 3 April.

Anyone with information can contact us on 101 quoting incident 734 of 13 February 2018 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. People can also log on to https://mipp.police.uk to share information.