RESCUE ME: Can you give Frank a loving home?

This lovely feline is called Frank and has been with the rescue centre for a while now. He is four-years-old.

Frank has been a long term stray and is nervous of new surroundings so he would suit an experienced home where he can be given time to settle.

He can be very loving and affectionate but can sometimes become aroused and nip, so he will need someone who can give him positive stimulation through play.

With a little time and perseverance he will make a lovely cat for someone.

Frank has not taken well to life in the centre and really deserves to find his forever home soon. Do you think you could give him the love and care he deserves. If so, you can visit him at: 32 Nottingham Road, Radcliffe on Trent, Nottingham, NG12 2DW or ring: 01158 550222.