RESCUE ME: Can you give poor Elsa a new home?

Poor Elsa has only ever lived outside in horrendous and dirty conditions and thoroughly deserves a loving home.

She enjoys being bathed and groomed and has a lot of potential to make a fantastic dog for someone.

Elsa is a very affectionate girl but has had no training at all, and doesn’t respond to any commands or return when off lead. Elsa is also food proud and therefore she will need long term management with regards to food guarding.

She will need to be fed with her food in a stand and left alone until she has finished eating. Avoid feeding any high reward treats such as bones and chews.

Elsa is looking for experienced owners who have had Huskies in the past and can devote the time and effort she needs – training classes would be advisable. Elsa must be kept on a lead as she will chase and is easily distracted.

She needs to be the only pet in the household and is suitable for an adult only home.

If you would like to know more about Elsa you can visit the RSPCA Radcliffe Animal Shelter at 32 Nottingham Road, Radcliffe-on-Trent, Nottinghamshire, NG12 2DW, ring 01158 550222, email: info@rspca-radcliffe.org.uk or visit www.rspca-radcliffe.org.uk

Photo courtesy of Beverley Perkins Photographer.