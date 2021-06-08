Residents on Albert Street reported being woken by a loud explosion early in the morning of Saturday, June 5 and then looking out of their windows to see what some thought were bins on fire and calling the fire service.

A Nottinghamshire Fire Service spokeswoman said: “The fire happened at about 5.45am in the morning and it took us about two-and-a-half hours to deal with it.

“Two fire engines, from Hucknall and Stockhill, attended.

The fire was outside a property on Albert Street. Photo: Andy Cole

“The fire damaged a Portaloo and the front of a vacant house and we are still investigating the cause.”

The incident was reported on the Hucknall People’s Community Facebook page.

The original post was by Andy Cole, who said it was the second such incident on the street in as many weeks

He added: "What is this town coming to? I don't know what they used but it made a loud enough bang that I heard it from the other end of the road.”

The post drew a strong response from like-minded residents, demanding action be taken.

Damien Darby posted: “It’s right across from me so I could have been killed, along with my sister and our neighbours.”

Nick Smith wrote: “It’s about time they put cameras up to cover Albert street and Titchfield Street as all the local idiots use it as a rat run."

Jill Curtis put: “Disgusting. It’s time we had CCTV cameras all over Hucknall.”

And Lorraine Seddon said: “We need the police on patrol.”

Coun John Willmott, who represents Hucknall North on Ashfield District Council, said: “We have been in touch with Ashfield’s district commander Mark Dickson and formally requested increased police patrols on Albert Street and the surrounding area.

"I believe that this is the second such incident in just over two weeks on Albert Street.

"These fires are a danger to life and property and unless we nip this in the bud, this could escalate.

“Residents on Albert Street are quite rightly worried and I hope a visible police presence will deter the culprits.